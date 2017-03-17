Forum Post: Giants expected to sign Geno Smith

Adam Schefter& #8207;Verified account @AdamSchefter 12s12 seconds ago

More

Giants expected to sign former Jets QB Geno Smith, per @JordanRaanan and me. Smith and Brandon Marshall teammates again.

compete for the backup role? Doesn’t make sense.

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I’m fine with it. I’ve never sweated the Giants backup QB position, except when they wasted a fourth rounder on Nassib.

why they had to get a long term deal done with JPP, and RIGHT NOW. They had to free up money to sign Geno Smith before he was snatched away by another team.

As the kids would say, he’s lit AF

off QB as a draft possibility (in any round). Smith is young enough they can try and develop for a year.Decide in 2018 if a young QB drafted is better or wait a little longer.



why they had to get a long term deal done with JPP, and RIGHT NOW. They had to free up money to sign Geno Smith before he was snatched away by another team. In comment 13396506 AcidTest said: Thanks for the laugh.

Geno can get it straightened out. He def has some talent.



I’m fine with it. I’ve never sweated the Giants backup QB position, except when they wasted a fourth rounder on Nassib. In comment 13396504 bceagle05 said: and traded a pick to get him. UGH

love those high round bust backup QBs

Well, I also want …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550526#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.