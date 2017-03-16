What happened to the market for Johnathan Hankins?

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
When the NFL free-agent signing period began, almost everyone assumed that Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was about to strike it rich. The only question seemed to be how close he’d get to the five-year, $46.25 million contract the Giants gave defensive tackle Damon Harrison last season, or whether he had a shot to exceed it.
One week after the market opened, though, the 24-year-old Hankins remains unsigned and the market for defensive tackles has collapsed around him. So now, as free-agency begins its second, far-less-lucrative wave, the big, unanswered question about Hankins is this:
What the heck happened?
There may be no simple answer, even as he surely is preparing himself for the likelihood that he won’t be getting a lucrative, long-term contract from anyone and might even need to sign a one-year, “prove-it” contract so he can try again next year. That can still be fairly lucrative — fellow defensive tackle Dontari Poe signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Falcons on Thursday that includes an additional $2 million in incentives — but it won’t contain the kind of big-money guarantee Hankins seemed so likely to receive.
So far, the only really huge deal for a defensive tackle was given to Brandon Williams by the Ravens — a five-year, $52.5 million contract with $33.75 million guaranteed. That he was the first top DT to sign a huge deal wasn’t surprising, since many did consider him the best on the market. It was a bit …
