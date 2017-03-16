New York Giants Rumors: Johnathan Hankins Still Looking For Big Money

New York Giants rumors: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is still looking to break the bank with a $10 million per year contract.

New York Giants rumors have quieted in recent days. The Giants have used a majority of their available cap space already, addressing some needs on offense. A majority of that cap space went to Jason Pierre-Paul, who the Giants placed the franchise tag on.

With Pierre-Paul received the franchise tag, many figured that Johnathan Hankins would be moving on. But, the longer free agency goes on, the better a chance Hankins has of returning to the Giants.

The defensive tackle market looked like it would be a popular one in free agency, but that hasn’t been the case. With his contract demands, Hankins has been met with a cold market. Despite not receiving much interest at …

