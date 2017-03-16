New York Giants news, 3/16: Johnathan Hankins update, more

The mystery of the quiet Johnathan Hankins free agent market cracked open just a bit Wednesday. It’s about the money. Of course.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins have interest in Hankins, but not at his asking price. Salguero said Hankins “wants a multi-year contract and wants to make $8M a year, at minimum.”
Salguero also writes that “the Hankins camp is holding firm on the idea he deserves and is going to get a multi-year deal.”
Last week I wrote that there were a handful of teams expressing interest in …
