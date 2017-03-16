Giants’ Jerry Reese gets look at LB Zach Cunningham — report

While it does not always correspond to what happens in the NFL draft it is always noteworthy when New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese shows up at a pro day. So it is that we have to talk about the ESPN report that Reese was in attendance Thursday at the Vanderbilt Pro Day, where linebacker Zach Cunningham was the star attraction.
Cunningham is a player many analysts expect to be taken in the later stages of the first round, and appears to be vying with Haason Reddick of Temple to be the second linebacker …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/16/14952156/nfl-draft-rumors-pro-days-ny-giants-jerry-reese-lb-zach-cunningham-report-vanderbilt-pro-day
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Cunningham's, Haason Reddick, March 16, 2017, New York Giants, NFL Draft, NFL.com, Reese was in attendance Thursday, Reuben Foster, Zach Cunningham