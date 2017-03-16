Giants’ Jerry Reese gets look at LB Zach Cunningham — report

While it does not always correspond to what happens in the NFL draft it is always noteworthy when New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese shows up at a pro day. So it is that we have to talk about the ESPN report that Reese was in attendance Thursday at the Vanderbilt Pro Day, where linebacker Zach Cunningham was the star attraction.

Cunningham is a player many analysts expect to be taken in the later stages of the first round, and appears to be vying with Haason Reddick of Temple to be the second linebacker …