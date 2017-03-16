Four-round mock draft: Breaking down Chad Reuter’s choices for New York Giants

No one knows for certain right now what the New York Giants will do in the 2017 NFL Draft, not even general manager Jerry Reese. All anyone has at this point is an opinion, some obviously based on more actual inside information than others.

There is, truthfully, no right or wrong answer as to who the Giants should draft. There are many factors that could impact how the draft turns out and which players the Giants end up with. We have mock drafts to discuss the options and the potential scenarios.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter came out with a four-round mock on Wednesday. That, of course, gives us a chance to discuss a variety of players and scenarios. So, let’s go through Reuter’s choices for the Giants and do that.

Round 1 (23) â?? Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan St.

Reuter says: “Power, length, and athleticism? Sounds like a Giant to me.”

NFL.com says: “Has similar physical traits and abilities of Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, but may not share their football character. McDowell lacked production along the interior and could benefit from a move to a defensive end spot in a 4-3 or 3-4 front. McDowell is raw, but when he flashes, it can be blinding. McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching.”

Players off the board: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee; Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama; O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama; Garett Bolles, OT, Utah; Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan; Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Players passed on: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina; Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin; Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford; Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky; David Njoku, TE, Miami

Valentine’s View: I certainly get this pick here. If the Giants and Johnathan Hankins ultimately part ways, the combination of Robert Thomas and Jay Bromley filling that spot is probably not going to cut it. ESPN’s Todd McShay said Wednesday that McDowell “might be the most talented interior defensive lineman” in this class and 23rd overall is in the proper range for him.

There are, however, some concerns about McDowell. From the NFL.com scouting report: