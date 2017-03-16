Forum Post: Would you be okay if we let Hankins walked?

Thoughts???
Seemingly a good guy and a good giant but he’s not a three technique. We had great rush and pressure from the edges however nothing to move the quarterback coming up from the middle last year.
but it isn’t fulllproof. It depends on who we replace him with. The other 3 linemen are far more important so if I had to pick one to go it would be Hankins.
Typically, when the Giants have expected to let one of their DTs walk, they draft the next man up a year before. They didn’t this time.
No one on the roster is as good as Hankins as a 3-technique, so if it’s Bromley, for example, it’s probably a downgrade. (Unless the light goes on for Bromley or someone else.) But a better 3-technique would be, well, better.
They’d probably lose a little against the run and gain against the pass.
If he signs elsewhere for 3/18, I’ll be pissed.
They’re obviously not as good as Hankins but I really don’t think Bromley or Robert Thomas are so bad. You never saw the defense fall off much when they were in and they actually rushed the passer pretty well it seemed, especially Thomas.
I’d let him walk and draft a DT to add to mix unless of course they can get Hankins back on a one year deal. However, I really think we all overrate him a little, which isn’t unlike any other fan base.
Rather keep him…..His age implies plenty of upside and his eat football should be ahead of him…..But he is not Snacks.
Replacing JPP is far harder…..Thomas or Bromley might be able to replace him.
He is a good player.
I want the Giants to retain him as f possible.
So its nothing to lose sleep over
If they can’t sign JPP, …
