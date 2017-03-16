Forum Post: The case for trading up in the 1st round

I know these threads are tedious and people will say it’s not Madden and other comments, but one indisputable fact is that success in the NFL, while the definition can vary, is directly correlated to round the player was drafted in as an average. I believe it’s furthered the higher up in the first the player is taken but that hasn’t been tested in this study. And unlike trading down, which he’s never done, Reese does have a track record for trading up.

To agree with this post you have to be willing to accept three things:

1. the draft value chart. I think it’s still an accepted guide and most trades involving draft picks are close to it http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/draft/draft-trade-chart/

2. the success of draft pick loosely defined in this blog on a Chiefs fan site. http://www.arrowheadpride.com/2015/2/20/8072877/what-the-statistics-tell-us-about-the-draft-by-round

Criteria This post has a simple criteria: How many players were drafted by position and round over the last decade and how many went on to become a starter. I did not distinguish superstars from regular starters. The determination of a starter comes from whether the player started at least half of their …

