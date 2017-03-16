Forum Post: Mayock has Giants taking Howard

Any smarter fans out there know anything about his blocking abilities or is he strictly a beast in the passing game?
Also, if we take Howard, can we get a day 1 starter in the second round on the line?
I am starting to come around that Flowers is the LT with perhaps Pugh as an emergency backup plan. But I really think we need one more quality guys on the right, preferably tackle. Hopefully if Flowers is the only risk we can use some Tes to help him this year.
would be that is a good call… but at our pick who knows who will be available. and we are early in the process.
Fluker (Hart) anyway – so there a few other rounds for finding guys who may develop into starters later. Howard would be a great pick.
I just don’t think he’s going to be there @ 23.
Njoku is the best TE in this class and the most physically impressive – people are sleeping on him – he’s a slam-dunk top 15 pick. We will have to trade up if we want him. Howard, maybe we get lucky and he slides.
doubtful he’s there at 23 but we’ll take it
I would love that pick, but it ain’t happening.
Njoku or Howard. It seems to be a down year for the OL.
defensive backs than ol. I think he’s a better receiver than blocker. He’s also a big target – 6’6″ with long arms. If he’s there at 23, which I doubt, he’ll be difficult to pass up.
though it’s not uncommon for TE’s to still fall. A few years ago Tyler Eiffert fell to 21 and if you look at their combines and bodies of work, they have a lot of similarities as prospects. This is a strong year for WR’s and it’s not hard to think most teams will value that position over TE.
The guy who is rapidly developing is Njoku. Took huge leap from year 1 to year 2 in blocking and shows that he’ll stick his nose in.
He reminds me a lot of Jeremy Shockey (who he is very close with).
Fingers crossed hoping one of them is there for us at 23.
Lets see what his dart board comes up with next week.
Also i would be very pleased if we ended up with Njoku, however, i think he will be gone too way before we pick.
Hassan Reddick is going to be this years prize. 4d
What are you basing that on? None of those players are highly regarded. It wouldn’t take much to outplay those three.
Unless both Howard and the Miami kid are off the board and if that’s the case I think they’ll go defense in the 1st. I think the 2nd round tackle will start right away. I don’t think the Giants see a …
