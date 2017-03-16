2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida

One of the benefits (for the teams, anyway) of having a draft class as deep as the 2017 running back class is that potential gems have a way of slipping through the cracks.
One of those could be South Florida’s Marlon Mack.
While the New York Giants certainly seem to like 2016 draftee Paul Perkins, by parting ways with veteran running back Rashad Jennings, they likely have opened a vacancy that could be filled by a rookie running back. Mack is versatile, athletic, and highly productive in college. Mack also had a very good workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, which saw him stand out in the on-field drills.
Did he do enough to pique the Giants’ interest?
Measurables
Pros
- Mack possesses a good blend if size, speed, power, and agility.
- Frequently split out as a receiver in South Florida’s spread offense.
- Willing blocker in both pass protection and for other ballcarriers.
- Runs behind his pads and drives his legs to pick up yards after contact.
- Smooth runner who uses subtle cuts, quick feet, and good balance through …
