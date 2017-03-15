Vacc’s Mailbag: On the offensive line and JPP’s long-term future

It’s funny (or not), but a week into free agency the questions about the Giants are largely the same ones most people had at the end of the season. A few things have cleared up, but not much has changed.
So let’s get right to it. Here’s the latest offseason edition of our SNY Giants Twitter Mailbag – the first since free agency began:
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Are the Giants forced to spend a 1st or 2nd rd pick on OL given we didn’t land any of the top FAs — @D_Ricker81
I don’t know if they’re forced to do anything, really. I think an offensive lineman in one of those spots would be a good idea, and I think they’re likely to do it. Remember, Justin Pugh and D.J. Fluker aren’t signed beyond 2017, so they need to add a young replacement. It also wouldn’t hurt to have a talented player to add competition.
But I think by adding Fluker and re-signing John Jerry they didn’t put themselves in a desperate position where they absolutely, positively have to take an offensive lineman. They are not in a position where they have to draft for need – and don’t kid yourselves, “need” has almost always been a factor in their first-round picks. They were 11-5 last year and have at least gotten marginally better this offseason.
Also, if …
