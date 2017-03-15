Todd McShay Mock Draft 3.0: OT Ryan Ramczyk to New York Giants

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books and Pro Days well under way, this is both one of the more dull times of the NFL calendar, and one of the most fluid.

Team needs are changing by the day as free agents leave one team and signed to another, while prospects are raising (or lowering) their draft stocks at their schools’ pro days.

Lately tight ends have dominated the New York Giants‘ selections in mock drafts, but will that hold true as the draft landscape changes? ESPN’s Todd McShay is out with his latest mock draft, and he selected offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk for the New York Giants.