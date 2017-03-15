New York Giants have $4.415 million in salary cap space

How much salary cap space do the New York Giants have? It is a question that comes up often, especially at this time of year. Giving an exact answer is difficult as the cap is fluid.
The NFLPA web site shows the Giants with only $4.415 million in cap space, among the lowest totals in the league. That …
