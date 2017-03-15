New York Giants: D.J. Fluker Is Ready To Compete For A Winner

The New York Giants signed D.J. Fluker to a one-year prove-it deal. Fluker is ready to compete for a winnerâ??specifically at right guard.

The New York Giants have committed to creating depth along the offensive line. With starters Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg all set to return, the Giants re-signed John Jerry and acquired former Top 15 draft pick D.J. Fluker.

Though the signing of Fluker is somewhat polarizing, it appears to have lit a fire under the former first-round draft pick.

Fluker was selected at No. 11 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He underachieved in San Diego, but he may have revealed the …

