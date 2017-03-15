Mock Draft Tracker: Tight ends dominate picks for New York Giants

The last few times we have updated our mock draft tracker for the New York Giants, Miami tight end David Njoku has been the most popular pick. Well, in our new survey of the most recent mock drafts around the Internet Njoku has company at the top of the list.
Njoku and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard are the current most popular picks, each selected seven times in the 40 mock drafts listed (17.5 percent). Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is next, taken in six mocks (15 percent). Linebackers Haason Reddick of Temple and Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt were each selected in three mocks (7.5 percent).
Here’s how the selections break down by position:
- Tight end (14) â?? 35 percent
- Offensive tackle (10) â?? 25 percent
- Linebacker (6) â?? 15 percent
- Running back (3) â?? 7.5 percent
- Defensive tackle (2) â?? 5 percent
- Defensive end (2) â?? 5 percent
- Quarterback (2) â?? 5 percent
- Safety (1) â?? 2.5 percent
2017 Mock Drafts
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida
|3/14
|Pro Football Focus
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Stanford
|3/14
|NJ.com (Kratch)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|3/14
|Bleacher Report (Traina)
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|3/14
|Big Blue View (Valentine)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|3/13
|Draft Tek
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/15/14932972/nfl-mock-draft-tracker-2017-ny-giants-david-njoku-oj-howard-ryan-ramczyk
