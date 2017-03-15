Josh Dobbs the right mid-round quarterback for the Giants?

On the heels of releasing his third NFL mock draft, in which he selected Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk at No. 23 for the New York Giants, Todd McShay addressed 2017 NFL Draft questions in a media conference call on Wednesday.

There were several topics which, while not all directly addressing the Giants, are of interest to Big Blue and their fans. Here are a few.

Josh Dobbs a QB to watch

The idea that the Giants need to begin looking for and developing a long-term replacement for Eli Manning has been discussed a number of times. Thus, there is a possibility that the Giants could select a quarterback in the middle rounds of the draft. McShay believes Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs is a player who could pay dividends.

“I didn’t expect to like Josh Dobbs when I sat down to watch the tape based on the …