Giants’ D.J. Fluker says he “came in for right guard”

Right guard? Right tackle? Somewhere else? Where will the New York Giants use offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, signed as a free agent just a few days ago? Appearing on Sirius XM NFL Radio Wednesday morning, Fluker said he “came in for right guard, but anything can happen.”

Anything already did as, after signing Fluker, the Giants re-signed John Jerry, the man who spent most of the last three seasons starting at right guard for the Giants. Fluker told co-hosts Bill Lekas and Brad Hopkins that he will play “where they need me.”

Does this mean …