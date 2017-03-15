Forum Post: Whats going on with Hankins?

who is more valuable to the team?

JT Thomas + Harris or Hankins

Looks like the market for Hankins is a one year deal.

This is a tough call all around. If the Giants pay JPP long term we can’t afford Hankins, if we don’t we can.

The problem is that i’m not sure the Giants and JPP will ever match on a long term deal. It seems like JPP just wants to get paid the most possible and not a reasonable deal. He doesn’t want to price in his injury risk. He can say he’s changed and has learned his lesson and all but the bottom line is that was one of the dumbest off the field moves of all time so that risk contains both on and off the field events. Both of which he is not immune to. Throw in the fact that we’ve even seen …

