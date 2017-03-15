Forum Post: O Line reconfiguration

They talked with the SD reporter and he gave his thoughts on Fluker. He thought his best position would be RG. I personally think he will be our RT.
But with the resent signing of John Jerry I started thinking of different OL configurations.
Config #1. This is what I see as the best line up
Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Fluker
Config #2. This might be a better option
Pugh, Jerry, Richburg, Fluker, Flowers
Power on the right side, finesse on the left. Option #2 would uproot 3 players from last years position but might actually be a better combo of talent and position.
Otherwise you go with option #1 and plug Fluker in at RT and try to top it with adding a draft pick or 2.
Opinions?
IMO
I still think they’ll look for another Tackle and leave Fluker inside. I doubt the plan is the pencil him in at Tackle despite the Jerry signing.
|Moving Pugh
IMO
You are right and its a terrible mistake that they wont. You cant win with two horrible tackles which is what the giants have right now. Jerry is ok as a pass blocker but also a horrid run blocker. 3/5ths of the line cant run block and Richburg struggles with big dudes.
The giants should call Cleveland and offer a 1st this year and a 2nd next year for Thomas from Cle.
Pugh is good and Ruchburg is above average. Rest of guys basically stink.
So that leaves 4 players (Flowers/Jerry/Fluker/Hart) for 3 positions plus potentially a draft pick. You could argue that last year’s starting 5 are the front runners at their respective positions, which means Fluker needs to come in and unseat one of them, likely Jerry or Hart. It’ll be good to have some competition and hopefully we see dramatic improvement from a few of them.
|Moving Pugh
IMO
You don’t move a guard to tackle in his free agency year. You want him to get paid as a guard not a tackle. It’s a financial decision more so than putting the best group out there imo
The goal is to win a Super bowl not balance a checkbook. Move Pugh to LT, give Flowers a year breather, and re-evaluate. You certainly dont try to save money by trotting out a horrid player in Flowers.
Flowers
Pugh
Richburgh
Fluker
Draft pick
Jerry, Jones, Gettis are depth
for a reason.They moved him to guard from RT for a reason.You think changing positions for everyone is going to make it better but it won’t.Keeping the guys who are playing well in their spots and upgrading the talent on the line istheway to go.
Does not have the body to play LT.. stop the stupidity!
should be the only one on the line who is pretty much locked in. They should be considering every other possibility. Flowers to RT or G, Pugh to any position other than C, same goes for Fluker. If Hart or Jones can step up and win a job, thats great, if Jerry can get some lower body power, great. This should be the definition of open competition, starting in OTAs. No one but Richburg and Pugh have earned anything.
Looking at same results as last season..unless they wish fully thinking step up play..running is going to be hard again.
But perhaps we’ll have a running game to slow the opposing pass rush down.
And we draft a RT with a pick in rounds 1-3.
and neither seems particularly suited for Mac/Packers ball.
there was a series where newhouse possibly subbed for an injured pugh, and the O clicked better, cleaner pocket for not very mobile manning. putting aside all the bells and whistles, they are not using those anyway.
richburg similar.
regarding ‘ideal body type’ at OLT, we tried that with flowers and he sucks.
Config #2 for me. But it will never happen.
the o-line so far is this: Flowers is staying. It’s possible they will sign or draft somebody who will compete with him for LOT. But that’s where they see him. They’re playing a 3 for 2 on the other …
