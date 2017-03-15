Forum Post: O Line reconfiguration

Stuck at home in the snow storm and was just watching Big Blue Kick off from yesterday with Dottino and Meadow.

They talked with the SD reporter and he gave his thoughts on Fluker. He thought his best position would be RG. I personally think he will be our RT.

But with the resent signing of John Jerry I started thinking of different OL configurations.

Config #1. This is what I see as the best line up

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Fluker

Config #2. This might be a better option

Pugh, Jerry, Richburg, Fluker, Flowers

Power on the right side, finesse on the left. Option #2 would uproot 3 players from last years position but might actually be a better combo of talent and position.

Otherwise you go with option #1 and plug Fluker in at RT and try to top it with adding a draft pick or 2.

Opinions?