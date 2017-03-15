2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Tyus Bowser, EDGE, Houston

For those of us who grew up on Super Mario World, Houston Cougars‘ defensive end and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has the best name for a defender in the draft.

Like several other promising prospects this year, Bowser‘s name wasn’t widely known until a strong week against big-school competition at the Senior Bowl.

The New York Giants are trying to keep their defense together. But even though it was ranked 10th in yards, 3rd in rushing, and 2nd in points allowed, they were 23rd in passing yards allowed, so they can still improve. One area that could still stand improvement is the pass rush. While the Giants might not be able to afford to spend a premium pick in the draft to upgrade that pass rush, they might be able to spend a 2nd day pick, depending on how the draft develops.

Coming from a smaller school, Bowser could be a prospect who falls. Is he on the Giants’ radar?

Measurables

[embedded content]

Pros