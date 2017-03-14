Why do some New York Giants fans want Justin Pugh moved to tackle?

Who do so many New York Giants fans continue to beat the drum for the Giants to move Justin Pugh back to one of the tackle spots?

I’m a nice guy, despite the fact that some folks think my answers to questions â?? especially on Twitter â?? can be snotty sometimes. They’re probably right. My frustration seeps through on occasion, I know that.

Anyway, nice guy that I am I figured I would spend part of my “Snowpocalypse Day,” the part not spent keeping up with NFL free agency or trying in vain to keep up with clearing the onslaught of snow from my property, having a little Giants chat on Twitter.

That quickly devolved into a “move Pugh to tackle” debate. Unfortunately. Here is how it started:

…