Rhett Ellison Film Study: What did the Giants get?

Blocking is the single reason that Rhett Ellison is now a member of the New York Giants. While Jerell Adams and Will Tye might have upside as blockers, their potential does not meet their current reality on the field.

It’s quite fitting that one of Ellison’s favorite players from college was the Giants’ own Bear Pascoe, because the role Pascoe played is likely exactly what the Giants have in mind for Ellison.

Block first, block second, block some more, and then when the defense isn’t looking, catch a pass or two. Let’s check out some film to see what the Giants are getting.

Blocking

Play 1

To start off we’re taking a trip back to the beginning of 2015, which saw the Vikings play the eventual Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos. The first play of the game is a simple power run.

It is initially intended to be a run through the right “B” gap, but ultimately gets bounced through the “D” gap between the two tight ends. On this play Ellison (yellow box) is assigned to block Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

As Adrian Peterson takes the handoff, he accelerates up to the B-gap, but a linebacker comes up to fill it. He bounces out of that hole and over to the edge, where Ellison is engaging with Miller.

Blocking Miller is a tough ask for anyone, let alone a tight end who only enjoys a nominal advantage in size and is far outclassed in terms of athleticism. However, Ellison doesn’t hesitate an instant to engage. When he does so, he has a nice wide base, keeps his pad level down, and his hands are inside Miller’s framework.

In short, Ellison uses his technique to give him every possible advantage, or at least nullify as many of …