New York Giants Make Savvy Move Retaining John Jerry

The New York Giants made a good move re-signing John Jerry, retaining him on a relatively cheap contract.

The New York Giants have made some solid signings in free agency. After having a ton of money to spend last season, the Giants were on a budget this time around. Last year they dropped hundreds of millions of dollars on the likes Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins, Damon Harrison, and Jason Pierre-Paul.

This year, that wasn’t possible. The Giants came into the offseason with limited funds and tied up about half of it in the franchise tag for Pierre-Paul. As a result, the Giants have had to go bargain hunting to fill some of the holes on their roster.

They have succeeded thus far. Their first signing, Brandon Marshall, filled an underrated need at wide receiver. With Victor Cruz shown the door, the Giants needed another wide receiver. Marshall fills that roll and improves the …

