New York Giants: John Jerry Signing Does Not Improve O-Line

The New York Giants brought John Jerry back on a three-year contract.

Of the “Little 3″ (Jerry, Ereck Flower, Marshall Newhouse), Jerry remains the best player of the group. Now, Newhouse has been replaced by D.J. Fluker, who signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Saturday. NJ Advance Media reported on March 12, 2017 that the contract is a cap-friendly $3 million. The New York Giants would seem to be set along the offensive line.

Or are they?

In reality, a couple free agents would have made the line better: Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler. Both opted to play for what should be inferior clubs in 2017. Whitworth signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Zeitler inked a five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. Either would have cost the G-Men $12 million next season; money Big …

