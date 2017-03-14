New York Giants: Jerry Reese Isn’t A Bad General Manager

Jerry Reese used to be a terrible general manager for the New York Giantsâ??until he was almost fired. Now he’s one of the best in the NFL.

Is Jerry Reese a good general manager? Every New York Giants fan has their own opinion on the ten-year GM, but it’s safe to assume that the general sentiment is mostly negative.

There’s no doubt that Reese has had his stumblesâ??quite a few of them if we’re being honest. However, over the last three seasons, Reese has undergone a total transformation. He is no longer a bad general manager; in fact, he’s now one of the best.

Prior to the 2015 NFL draft, Reese was on the hot seat. After several largely unsuccessful drafts (with the exception of 2014) and multiple poor offseason signings, Giants fans and ownership were calling for Reese’s head.

At the end of a 2014 season that featured a 6-10 record with a whopping seven-game losing streak, John Mara was at the breaking point.

In December of 2014, Ebenezer Samuel ofThe New York Daily News wrote of Mara’s discontent:

“Mara is giving his coach/GM duo one more season, making it clear, however, that in 2015, losing is not an option. That is why Mara couldn’t disagree one bit when asked if next season will be a make-or-break one for the franchise’s brain trust: ‘I don’t think that’s an unfair statement,’ he said succinctly.”

The Mara family ultimately decided to give Reese one last chance at …

