Five things I think I think: Thoughts on John Jerry, the draft, more

It is “Snowpocalypse” day here in upstate New York as we are already buried under a few inches of the white stuff. More importantly, it is Tuesday. That is “Five things I think I think” day. With so much happening around the New York Giants right now, let’s get right to it.

Bringing John Jerry back is fine

Even after the Giants signed right guard/tackle D.J. Fluker, I don’t think it is at all surprising that the Giants brought John Jerry back into the fold. I have said over and over that the Giants never had the salary cap space to play in the top tier of the free agent market, for tackles or guards.

Jerry has flaws, which the Giants are familiar with after three seasons. He is not a good run blocker. He does, however, do one thing pretty well that is important to the Giants â?? protect Eli Manning. He has given up just two sacks in 24 starts over the past two seasons. After an offseason spent working with LeCharles Bentley at OLine Performance Center, he also posted the best Pro Football Focus score of his seven-year career in 2016. He is an adequate player, and in a league offensive line play really isn’t very good across the board that is nothing to snicker at.

Putting him in competition with Fluker, Bobby Hart and perhaps a draft pick is fine, especially considering the cap situation.

…