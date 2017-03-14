Best available free agents for the New York Giants

It is bargain hunting time in NFL free agency. So, let’s go picking through the bargain bin and see if we can uncover any players who might be fits for the salary cap-strapped New York Giants.

Offensive line

The Giants added D.J. Fluker and re-signed John Jerry to set up a nice competition for spots with Bobby Hart on the right side. What they haven’t done is add anyone to the mix to compete with Ereck Flowers at left tackle.

King Dunlap is one option. Released on Monday by the Los Angeles Chargers, Dunlap, 32 next season, is still a decent player. He’s had injuries that have limited him to 19 games the past two seasons. He has some experience on the right side, could …