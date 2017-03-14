2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

For much of the last two seasons at Tennessee, the story was the big and almost freakishly athletic Jalen Hurd. However, Hurd left the program to transfer to another school and become a tight end. That opened the door for Alvin Kamara to step forward and establish himself in the spotlight.
Going by their moves thus far in the offseason, the New York Giants are bound and determined to improve their running game. With Rashad Jenning and Bobby Rainey no longer on the roster, the Giants could use a bigger back to balance the smaller but ultra-shifty Paul Perkins.
Kamara is not only bigger than Perkins, but is also more explosive. Will the draft board shake say that he is a future Giant?
Measurables
Pros
- Good size and frame for an NFL running back.
- Impressive lower-body explosion. Topped all running backs with a 41-inch vertical and 131-inch (10 foot, 7 inch) broad jump.
- Slippery runner. Kamara’s balance and strength make him tough to bring down
- Capable receiver. Has 74 receptions and 7 touchdowns over the last two years out of both the backfield and the slot
- Not much wear and tear. Only 210 carries, 284 touches in total, in college
Cons
- Originally committed to Alabama, but left due to …
