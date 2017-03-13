NFL Free Agency Rumors: Giants could be losing LB Keenan Robinson

The New York Giants desire to keep as much of their dominant 2016 defense together as possible, could be on the verge of receiving a significant blow. Linebacker Keenan Robinson, a key member of the Giants’ nickel packages, is reportedly traveling Monday to visit with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Robinson came to the Giants in 2016 on a one-year deal. He …
