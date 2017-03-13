New York Giants seven-round mock draft: OT Garett Bolles is first pick

Let’s get your week started by turning away from NFL free agency for a bit and discussing a seven-round New York Giants mock draft. Let’s see how you think I did.

I used a different simulator for the non-Giants picks in this mock. This simulator, from Walk The Mock, uses its own player rankings, and in some cases those rankings appear to be a little off the norm. Anyway, let’s see how it turned out.

Round 1 (23) â?? Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

This was hard. Really hard. Ultimately, I thought about two things â?? the Giants still need offensive tackle help and they have been adding tough players. Bolles is an athletic player who could eventually take over at left tackle. He’s also a guy who plays with an edge on the field.

Passed on: RB, Dalvin Cook, RB Christian McCaffrey, S Jabrill Peppers, TE O.J. Howard, DT Caleb Brantley

It was not easy to pass on Howard. Same with Cook. And I can hear some of you screaming about that already.

The hardest pass for me here, though, is McCaffrey. The Big Blue View Rules for Draft Success I often refer to, because they are my …