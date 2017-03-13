Let’s get your week started by turning away from NFL free agency for a bit and discussing a seven-round New York Giants mock draft. Let’s see how you think I did.
I used a different simulator for the non-Giants picks in this mock. This simulator, from Walk The Mock, uses its own player rankings, and in some cases those rankings appear to be a little off the norm. Anyway, let’s see how it turned out.
Round 1 (23) â?? Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
This was hard. Really hard. Ultimately, I thought about two things â?? the Giants still need offensive tackle help and they have been adding tough players. Bolles is an athletic player who could eventually take over at left tackle. He’s also a guy who plays with an edge on the field.
Passed on: RB, Dalvin Cook, RB Christian McCaffrey, S Jabrill Peppers, TE O.J. Howard, DT Caleb Brantley
It was not easy to pass on Howard. Same with Cook. And I can hear some of you screaming about that already.
The hardest pass for me here, though, is McCaffrey. The Big Blue View Rules for Draft Success I often refer to, because they are my …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/13/14901554/new-york-giants-seven-round-mock-draft-ot-garett-bolles-is-first-pick
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Aldrick Rosas, Bucky Hodges, Caleb Brantley, Christian McCaffrey, Conner, Cook, Corey Clement, Dalvin Cook, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Garett Bolles, Gonzalez, Hodges, Howard, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Myrick, James Conner, Jordan Willis, McCaffrey, Myrick, New York Giants, NFL.com, O.J. Howard, Paul Perkins, Walk The Mock, Willis, Zane Gonzalez