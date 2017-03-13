New York Giants Re-Sign John Jerry To Three-Year Deal

The New York Giants have re-signed veteran offensive lineman John Jerry to a three-year deal. Find out the details of the contract.

The New York Giants entered the 2017 NFL offseason with a desperate need to improve along the offensive line. Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg are all under contract entering 2017, but that leaves two positions without a designated starter.

In a matter of days, general manager Jerry Reese has effectively provided the offensive line with five talented players.

Joining Flowers, Pugh, and Richburg along the offensive line is former first-round draft pick D.J. Fluker. Fluker played right guard during the 2015 …

