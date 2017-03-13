Johnathan Hankins and the disappearing defensive tackle market

What is going on in NFL free agency with New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins?

We reported on Friday that, while all had been quiet on the Hankins front, there was a market for the defensive tackle. Well, since that time all has remained quiet. No visits. No offers. No favored team to land Hankins.

So, what’s the deal? More importantly to Giants fans, what is the chance Big Hank could return to Big Blue?

One of the teams that I was told had …