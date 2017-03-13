John Jerry signing: Free agent guard will return to the New York Giants

Right guard John Jerry will return to the New York Giants, having reportedly agreed to a three-year, $10 million contract. Pro Football Talk was first to report the news.
Jerry, who will be 31 next season, has started 40 games for the Giants over the past …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/13/14913094/nfl-free-agency-news-rumors-signings-john-jerry-new-york-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Bobby Hart, D.J. Fluker, John Jerry, New York Giants, Pro Football Talk