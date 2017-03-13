Grading the Giants’ moves thus far in free agency

Giving grades and pronouncing winners and losers is sort of a ridiculous pastime when it comes to free agency and the NFL Draft. It is, however, what everyone does because we live in an instant gratification world where everyone wants to rush to judgment. So, what sort of grades are the New York Giants getting for their work thus far in free agency? Let’s have a look.
Our early poll regarding the signings of wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end/fullback Rhett Ellison found Giants fans viewing those moves favorably. Fifty-two percent (2,489) of 4,755 voters gave those moves a “B.” Only two percent (87 voters) graded those moves with an “F.”
There were 6,072 votes cast in our poll regarding the signing of offensive lineman D.J. Fluker. Fifty-…
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/13/14907678/nfl-free-agency-grades-2017-ny-giants-brandon-marshall-rhett-ellison-dj-fluker
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, CBS Sports gives the Giants a “C”, D.J. Fluker, Jets, Marshall's, New York Giants, NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus, Rhett Ellison, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Vikings