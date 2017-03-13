Giants will keep running back Shane Vereen, per report

The New York Giants will reportedly pay running back Shane Vereen the $500,000 roster bonus he was due to receive today, keeping the veteran running back rather than sending him into the free-agent market. Kim Jones of NFL Network had the news first.

Vereen carries a $4.916 million cap hit for the 2017 season, the final year of the three-year, $12.35 million deal he signed with the Giants. There had …