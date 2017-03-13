Giants will keep running back Shane Vereen, per report

The New York Giants will reportedly pay running back Shane Vereen the $500,000 roster bonus he was due to receive today, keeping the veteran running back rather than sending him into the free-agent market. Kim Jones of NFL Network had the news first.
Vereen carries a $4.916 million cap hit for the 2017 season, the final year of the three-year, $12.35 million deal he signed with the Giants. There had …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/13/14909938/ny-giants-news-rumors-roster-moves-shane-vereen-roster-bonus
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: New England Patriots, New York Giants, Shane Vereen