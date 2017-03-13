Giants to pay Vereen’s roster bonus, keeping him on the roster

The Giants will pay RB Shane Vereen‘s $500,000 roster bonus prior to Monday’s deadline, ensuring he will be on the roster, reports Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network.
He is due $3.1 million this coming season (aside from the bonus), with a cap hit of $4.9 million.
The 28-year-old Vereen tore his triceps last September. He returned in December but re-injured his triceps and missed the remainder of the season.
Vereen played in five games in 2016, rushing 33 times for 158 yards and catching 11 passes for 94 yards.
At the moment, Paul Perkins is expected to be the Giants’ primary running …
