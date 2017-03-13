Giants Re-Sign John Jerry; Keenan Robinson Visits Bengals

Follow @BigBlueInteract

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN JOHN JERRYâ?¦

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent offensive guard John Jerry to a 3-year, $10 million contract that includes $4.25 million in guaranteed money.

Jerry started every game at right guard for the Giants in 2016. Jerry was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Dolphins where he started 45 games in his first four seasons in the NFL. The Giants signed Jerry as an unrestricted free agent in March 2014 and started 16 games in 2014 and …

