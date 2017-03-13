Giants OL Problems and the DJ Fluker Signing

Late Saturday, the Giants signed Guard DJ Fluker to a 1 year contract. We praised the deal because it was done on the cheap, at $3M. The length of the contract, at 1 yr, also incentivizes Fluker to perform so that he can get a bigger payday after 2017.

Giants fans are whining about this signing. They claim that Reese has not addressed the OL’s woes, namely getting meaningful help at Tackle. For this, they are correct. The Chargers moved Fluker from Tackle to Guard after 2 seasons, because they were trying to salvage the former Round 1 pick. Our analyst, Wonder, agrees with keeping Fluker at Guard. Both Wonder and I have been major critics of Jerry Reese over the years, but we cannot fault this signing, given the current conditions. Given the situation in this moment, getting a player like Fluker for $3M is a job well done. He is not an awesome talent. He is not very good in pass protection. But there is potential to resurrect his career.

The reason why this blog post is being done is to backtrack and talk about those “current conditions” that got us here. This is where the criticism of Jerry Reese needs to be understood. Just because we are praising the Reese signing of Fluker (and Marshall, arguably the best value signing in Free Agency) does not absolve Reese of the negligence that he himself has sowed with this unit. Nor are the OL coaches absolved either.

Before Free Agency set in motion, we preferred bringing back Hankins and letting JPP walk. Reese chose to do neither, and when he could not agree to a contract with JPP, he (franchise) tagged him. That this is now the second time Reese had to tag JPP (once in 2015, pre fireworks, and now here again in 2017) is a major red flag. This route is part of the problem with JPP. JPP always has an inflated opinion of what he is worth. Just ask him and he will tell you. Once again, the Giants and JPP are very far apart on a contract. If they were close, they could have gotten it done. That divide is part of this …