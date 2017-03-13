Former New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith‘s meeting with the New York Giants reportedly went “extremely well,” and he is open to backing up Eli Manning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Smith, 26, met with the Giants on Saturday with the Giants getting a sense for his openness in a backup role and for his health after suffering a season-ending torn ACL …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/geno-smith-open-to-giants-backup-qb-role-could-meet-with-browns/219216924
