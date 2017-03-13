Forum Post: What RB do you want to add?

The FA moves we’ve made so far should help the running game next season but we need another back. I like Kamara from Tennessee any chance he’s there in the 2nd?

L Murray from the Raiders might work, seems like RBs are not in demand.

James Conner or Jamaal Williams if they go for a bigger guy. Not sold on Perine. Wouldn’t hate the pick though. Rather go other positions in the first three. But, an early pick at RB would be exciting.

FB Prescott Line in the 7th, or as a Priority UDFA.

Perine and Foreman probably will be there, if you want a bigger back. I still wouldn’t mind McCaffrey at 23.

Conner in the 4th or 5th. Him and Perkins would be a nice 1-2 punch, kind of like how we used to mix up Bradshaw and Jacobs. Please stay away from Eddie Lacy in FA. Use the first few rounds to draft. T, TE, and a DT (if we don’t somehow retain Hankins) in no particular order.

For the cheap.

Donta Foreman in the 3rd if he lasts

Tariq Cohen in the 6th. Sleeper

from Utah in the 5th or 6th round



For the cheap. In comment 13390415 est1986 said: Yea i am prob in the minority and I know its a good RB class, but id like a FA RB like AP, blount or murray. That gives more flexibility, could go LB, TE, OL, QB, CB, DE

Wyoming Cowboys RB Brian Hill

I like Connor as a nice compliment to Perkins.

Any Brandon Jacobs or “Brandon Jacobs Light” type RBs?

I’m OK with hanging on to Vereen, if they think he’ll recover fully from last year’s injuries – but I also would be OK with cutting him as he has a relatively high cap #. They can probably find a cheap vet in this market, which is really down for RB’s so far, and invest a later round (3 or after) pick in what is supposed to be a solid, deep draft class.

forward into and through the right gap super quick and with some power. and the usual caveat-pass protects in other words, to integrate and get some play action run first back on the menu

But I’d take Mixon and in the third. I know what he did and I know how wrong it is. I believe he is sincere in wishing it never happened. I believe if he had it to do over it will not happen again. I think he is truly remorseful. I’m willing to give him a second chance.



forward into and through … In comment 13390493 idiotsavant said:

