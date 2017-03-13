Forum Post: Moving Pugh To LT

I am new to the forum so I thought I’d introduce myself with a post and take my first hazing!

It has become obvious that there will not be a LT being signed by the Giants or that they will draft one who can play day one.

With limited time left in Eli’s career it seems impossible to throw all the dice on Flowers. The Giants cannot win a SB with flowers playing like last year.

Flowers may improve and his future may lay at LT. But what about for this year moving Pugh to LT, where he is tons better then flowers and moving Flowers to RT. Let Fluker and Hart battle out for guards spots.

In the draft, target a TE, and a guard. Just imagine the giants in a set with two tes, Marshall and ODB with the threat of a run game. Flowers would help strengthen the run on the right while Pugh solidifies Eli’s blind spot.

In a few years, Flowers will be 24, and can easily go back to LT when hes ready, as was the initial plan before Beatty injury.

I just dont think we can throw all the dice on flowers at LT yet. The Giants had the worst combination of ots in football last year in essence. There may have been others worse but for all intensive purposes at that level you might as well be the worst. Even if Pugh is an average LT, thats enough of an upgrade.

Thoughts and hello BBI!