Forum Post: Moving Pugh To LT

It has become obvious that there will not be a LT being signed by the Giants or that they will draft one who can play day one.
With limited time left in Eli’s career it seems impossible to throw all the dice on Flowers. The Giants cannot win a SB with flowers playing like last year.
Flowers may improve and his future may lay at LT. But what about for this year moving Pugh to LT, where he is tons better then flowers and moving Flowers to RT. Let Fluker and Hart battle out for guards spots.
In the draft, target a TE, and a guard. Just imagine the giants in a set with two tes, Marshall and ODB with the threat of a run game. Flowers would help strengthen the run on the right while Pugh solidifies Eli’s blind spot.
In a few years, Flowers will be 24, and can easily go back to LT when hes ready, as was the initial plan before Beatty injury.
I just dont think we can throw all the dice on flowers at LT yet. The Giants had the worst combination of ots in football last year in essence. There may have been others worse but for all intensive purposes at that level you might as well be the worst. Even if Pugh is an average LT, thats enough of an upgrade.
Thoughts and hello BBI!
be a relative unknown at LT. He held his own as a RT. However, if you put Pugh at LT, then you have to pay him LT money in next years negotiations.
this season………..don’t think it is even a consideration baring injuries.
Being a good collegiate LT doesn’t guarantee the same in the NFL.
When he played there he struggled. He is not the answer. He is also on the smallish side for an OL.
|Pugh had his crack at RT and was deemed not good enough. His spot duty at LT seemed to prove the same. Coaches see him every day for a few years, they know what he is and isn’t. Right now, he’s pushing for All Pro at LG, it makes sense to leave him there.
Being a good collegiate LT doesn’t guarantee the same in the NFL.
Pugh was a much better RT in his rookie year than flowers has been a LT the last two years.
I wish they moved as swiftly in moving flowers as they did pugh after he was “deemed not good enough”
But he’s found his home at LG where he played at a pro bowl level last season. They’re better off leaving him there knowing that’s one position on the OL they don’t have to worry about. If they can get someone like Robinson, Ramcyk or Bolles in the first round or Dawkins, Garcia or Moten in the second round to play LT, moving Flowers to RT, I think they have the making of a real good OL.
|Pugh had his crack at RT and was deemed not good enough. His spot duty at LT seemed to prove the same. Coaches see him every day for a few years, they know what he is and isn’t. Right now, he’s pushing for All Pro at LG, it makes sense to leave him there.
Being a good collegiate LT doesn’t guarantee the same in the NFL.
I don’t think that he was deemed not good enough. I think they had a bigger need at guard when they drafted Flowers. They wanted to put Flowers at RT, Beaty at LT, and eventually Flowers would take over the LT spot.
Pugh was excellent at RT when he did play, and they just didn’t think he would do well at LT. Beaty getting hurt just made that transition happen faster then we anticipated, and Pugh is a great LG as well.
if he were best suited at OT he’d be out there.
that Beatty was getting older, and had injury concerns from previous seasons, so it was apparent he wouldn’t be the long-term answer and we needed another tackle to eventually take over.
|if he were best suited at OT he’d be out there.
He might be a better guard. In fact is. But I think playing him at LT is best for the team as suited. I just cant trust Flowers again. Its putting the entire season on him improving from one of the worst tackles in football.
|if he were best suited at OT he’d be out there.
I dont believe that to be true. Teams often play guys out of hope as opposed to reality.
potential All Pro Guard. Moving him with weaken the OL because it would create a problem at Tackle and sort of/maybe solve an issue at T. Leave him at Guard and just deal with one issue, not create another and deal with two
People shooting ideas like this down because it’s not an ideal fit need to wake up. We are trying to win a Super Bowl immediately. Time is running out. Our o-line is a joke and we need did nothing to address it again. It is inpereitive we at least line up who we have in the best possible spots to give us the best possible chance. LT is the most important position on the line and Pugh is our best o-lineman who happens to have experience at tackle. It’s honestly not the worst idea and not moving him there because we are worried about his future contract is even stupider.
|People shooting ideas like this down because it’s not an ideal fit need to wake up. We are trying to win a Super Bowl immediately. Time is running out. Our o-line is a joke and we need did nothing to address it again. It is inpereitive we at least line up who we have in the best possible spots to give us the best possible chance. LT is the most important position on the line and Pugh is our best o-lineman who happens to have experience at tackle. It’s honestly not the worst idea and not moving him there because we are worried about his future contract is even stupider.
Thats my point. To try and win a super bowl before Eli retires.
Not a bad point… BUT do you really want Pugh who is set to be a FA kick ass for just one year at Left Tackle in a contract year? That AND If we move Pugh it leaves a need for not one, but two guards! Not sure you fill a hole in one spot just to leave a hole in another, Flowers has more tools and raw ability than any OL in this draft class and its not close IMO but it is time for it to all come together, make or break time for the young left tackle, who is younger than Bolles, Ramzyck and Lamp and has two years of more experience going against NFL caliber edge rushers.
I don’t like this idea. 1) I’m not ready to give up on Flowers 3) How does moving Flowers to LG (where he has NEVER played) help his …
