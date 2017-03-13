Forum Post: John Jerry re-signs with Giants

John Jerry signs with the Giants. Three years, $10 million. Per source.

or the Boot.

He might even beat out fluker. The plan at LT, RT, and swing tackle is worrisome as hell though.

Can start obviously, but most importantly, solid depth

on twittah!. Good news. We have more solid depth. Hopefully, we snag a 2nd rounder who can start and then all of the sudden we may have a line.

but he at least is a competent player. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out regarding starters and positions.

4.25mm is guaranteed #Giants continue to do O-line work. They agreed to terms with OL John Jerry on a 3-year deal worth $10mil with $4.25 guaranteed, source said



Link to tweet Link – ( New Window ) In comment 13391672 Mkdaman1818 said: Unbelievable. A guy who can be stood up and pushed out of the way by a Safety.

In comment 13391673 Stan in LA said: Could probably say the same about Hart and Fluker. Lots of depth, few starters.

Not that that means much, but he should hold him off at RG fairly easily and leave him where he’s suited best, a back-up across multiple positions.

with Hankins (or his replacement) still unsigned.

An inflated term and money #, to reduce the cap hit. If 4.25mm is guaranteed. I’m guessing this will be structured like a 1 year deal. Name of the game is OL competition

Who struggles so badly in the run game, he might have trouble pushing a stack of empty cardboard boxes.

Fluker will start at either RG or RT. Either I’d still draft a T at #23.

Fluker has to prove he can supplant Jerry. Looks like if we draft OL, it may be for a RT

One is a pass blocker and the other is a run blocker. Maybe the Giants plan on fusing the two together in a Dijon Flurry.

Fluker might be comparable, he might be better. But Jerry easily outplayed Hart, Richburg, Flowers, and newhouse last year.

“Good depth signing ” comments. File that away with the comments OK paying Harris $3M because hes a good gunner. At that $$$ – if hes not planned to start – its a terrible move. Its either a cheap starter contract or a way-too-expensive depth.

Jerry at least plays and keeps Eli upright at an adequate level. So he’s the worst run blocking guard ever….at least he isn’t the worst pass blocking guard ever.



Flucker is a swing tackle if he can’t beat out Jerry which he can’t. Jerry is better at Pass Protection. Flowers Pugh Richburg Jerry Hart. Add one blocking TE.Flucker is a swing tackle if he can’t beat out Jerry which he can’t. Jerry is better at Pass Protection. I feel sorry for Eli. This Front Office strategy that you don’t have to pay for a good Oline is going to get him killed.

“Was a possibility when DJ Fluker signed. Fluker knew he was a flex option. This would seemingly move him to right tackle.”

Lets not be dramatic.

Only 4.25 million guaranteed. Probably a cut after the second yesr

likes to give out nice paydays to scrubs and backups.



Fluker will start at either RG or RT. Either I’d still draft a T at #23. In comment 13391699 PatersonPlank said: I don’t want to be mistaken for that Jerry troll, but he’s absolutely a better (less bad?) player than Fluker just by virtue of having shown he’s usually okay in pass pro (while being an awful run blocker) while Fluker has shown himself to be bad at everything other than being versatile (which makes him, at his money, a fine back-up signing). He is definitely the starting and “best” RG on this team in 2017, with the parts as they currently look to be.

We are not going thru the season without injuries. Starter or great depth

The way this team builds an o-line is embarrassing. I feel for Eli and our RBs.

as long as he is a backup and not a starter. We’ve seen enough of the milk-toast and his run blocking.

is brutal.



“Good depth signing ” comments. File that away with the comments OK paying Harris $3M because hes a good gunner. At that $$$ – if hes not planned to start – its a terrible move. Its either a cheap starter contract or a way-too-expensive depth. In comment 13391711 area junc said: Relax, Einstein. Only 4.5 million is guaranteed. Maybe they can still go after Anthony Davis…

OL moves it must mean that Eli has grown some faster feet.



is brutal. In comment 13391725 Mr. Nickels said: Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year.

feeling in the pit of my stomach again.

As of today. But there was a report that they signed Fluker to play G. Could see Jerry, Fluker, Hart competing for 2 spots on right side

It’s that Reese is okay with coming in with the same exact o-line as last year. He’s actually fine with Flowers as our incumbent LT. He just gave Jerry 4 mil guaranteed to be a backup or starter if that bust Fluker busts out here like he did in San Diego. I’m sorry but that’s just unforgivable when your franchise QB is 36 and has zero mobility.

too much. Would have moved on for that kind of money. No one else was interested. Only possible reason to do this is if they think Pugh will leave after this season. 7 OL now. 8 max, so room for one more on the final roster.

Everybody is flipping out about starter $, backup $.

If John Jerry is getting $4.25 million guaranteed, it’ll likely be spread over 3 years In comparison to that, D.J. Fluker is getting $3 million for one year.

Now, is that starter money or backup money?

Again: #competition

as much as we all rag on Jerry, you need competent OL on the roster, if not all pro bowlers.

He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won’t be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I’d draft Pugh’s replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We’ll gain $5 mil in this year’s cap just by the difference between Pugh’s 5th year option and what Jerry signed for.

depth and knows the playback and other guys on the line. It’s a solid signing. I just hope they don’t go into training camp with him expected to be a starter.

Seems like alot of money for a player of his quality. Looks like minus a miracle this line will suck again next year. Unreal.



It’s that Reese is okay with coming in with the same exact o-line as last year. He’s actually fine with Flowers as our incumbent LT. He just gave Jerry 4 mil guaranteed to be a backup or starter if that bust Fluker busts out here like he did in San Diego. I’m sorry but that’s just unforgivable when your franchise QB is 36 and has zero mobility. In comment 13391740 The_Taxman said: OK, what would you like Jerry to do…trade Beckham for Tyron Smith?

most likely. Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker



In comment 13391725 Mr. Nickels said: Quote: is brutal. Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year. In comment 13391731 drkenneth said: With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite.



He can be counted on to play 16 games. He won’t be going to any Pro-Bowls, but either is anyone else on our line. I’d draft Pugh’s replacement and let everyone duke it out. If the rookie comes along and shows some talent in OTAs, then cut Pugh. We’ll gain $5 mil in this year’s cap just by the difference between Pugh’s 5th year option and what Jerry signed for. In comment 13391748 Diver_Down said: Cut Pugh ???? Worse post of the day



In comment 13391731 drkenneth said: Quote: In comment 13391725 Mr. Nickels said: Quote: is brutal. Must have been tough for you to see them win 11 games last year. With all due respect, we won four games last year by three points or less that could have gone the other way. The previous year it was the opposite. In comment 13391756 Reb8thVA said: Who cares how much they won by?

go with up front, and if you believe in Flowers and Hart, o-line can quickly become a strength with solid depth. Richburg starts at C.

Pugh can play LG or LT.

Flowers can play LT or RT.

Fluker can play RG or RT. Plus you have Hart, Jerry and a potential early draft pick. After the signings of Fluker and Jerry though, I don’t think you’ll see an OL with a first round pick. I still think McAdoo would like one of the TEs or McCaffrey. We’ll see.

the only lineman worth a damn this period were Whitworth and Zeitler, and there’s just no way in hell we were paying them that they got. Based on our cap, our own players, and our need to draft and develop young OL talent, we weren’t even in consideration for that. We need to beef up the line with competition and talent. Fluker was a solid move in that direction. Jerry isn’t a world beater but he knows the offense and can be a good veteran on the club for young OL that we draft.

OL to this crop, and we are in much much better shape than last season, and it’s really not close. On paper anyway.

Let’s not all get our panties in a bunch here.

Outside of that, same OLine as last year. Oh well. Poor Eli. Flowers better show some massive improvement this year. No excuses.

This team trotted out garbage at TE, WR and RB last season outside of Odell and Shepard and Parker (both rookies). Watch how much better this OL will look with RBs that can hit a hole …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550353&show_all=1#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.