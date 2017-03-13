Forum Post: Is Shane Vereen Overpaid?



Ian Rapoport& #8207; @RapSheet The #Ravens deal for RB Danny Woodhead is going to end up being large in this RB market: 3 year, $8.8M with $4.25M guaranteed If Woodhead has received the biggest and what looks to be an overpay of RBs this offseason. With Giants trying to shake some savings from Dwayne Harris to reconsider his contract (rightfully so)…what justifies Vereen’s cap hit coming off 2 season ending surgeries and playing a limited role as a RB…isnt he on the books for 3.75m or so this year?

we were able to find another less expensive guy to do the same thing. We may have found ourselves in the same position that the Pats were in with him a couple of years ago. They easily found Lewis and White.

plus he likes to fumble and is always injured.

His first tricep injury is football. It happens. Second one was probably coming back to fast. He is a good back. Can catch passes out of the backfield, block etc. Perkins played well but now has to be the man. Do not be shocked to see us draft a RB rounds 2-3.

You have to balance what the cap says. If you feel like you can better serve the team with the cap savings then you move on but that should only happen when we are either on the verge of signing someone or we draft a player.

A 3rd down back at an avg of almost $ 3 million. Otay.



2015: 431 out of 1112 total

2016: 117 out of 1061 total

Isn’t his $500K roster bonus due tomorrow afternoon?





A 3rd down back at an avg of almost $ 3 million. Otay. In comment 13390279 TheGhostofBlueGuy said: Vereen is scheduled to make 3.1 million this year. Woodhead is the better player of the two. He’s coming off a bad injury though, so I’m a little surprised they are paying him that much.



