Forum Post: Giants to pay Vereen’s $500 K Roster bonus today

@KimJonesSports #NYG will pay Shane Vereen’s $500,000 roster bonus by today’s deadline. He is part of their 2017 plans, all per source informed.

No McCaffrey.

with this the O was better when he played (the few times he did play) … however they need to make sure that arm is intact this time!

& AP would be a three headed monster to be reckoned with, along with the better perimeter weapons and an improved OL.

I wouldn’t have paid that for him

He is more part of the solution to our offensive woes than an impediment.

does everyone assume he is now injury riddled. he basically had one injury that ruined his year

a problem with Vareen at all. But, it’s clear the Giants are going to want a bigger bruising type back for short yardage situations, and it looks as if it will come via draft. Should be plenty of quality RBs who fit the mold in the 3rd or 4th round. Many of which have already been mentioned on here.

we would be set.

There are still a couple out there that might be willing to take a 1-year prove it deal.

at his price tag this carries a lot of risk. But it’s not like anybody else was consistently moving the chains for us…



does everyone assume he is now injury riddled. he basically had one injury that ruined his year In comment 13391207 ECham said: Because he’s played 8 or less games in 3 of his 6 NFL seasons. And he’s coming off a season in which he’s had two (2!) torn triceps. Oh and that fumbling issue…



In comment 13391207 ECham said: Quote: does everyone assume he is now injury riddled. he basically had one injury that ruined his year Because he’s played 8 or less games in 3 of his 6 NFL seasons. And he’s coming off a season in which he’s had two (2!) torn triceps. Oh and that fumbling issue… In comment 13391220 Danny Kanell said: hater! :-)



I wouldn’t have paid that for him In comment 13391202 Victor in CT said: you do realize that when you do that to a player you get a reputation as an organization who doesn’t commit to their promises. One of the reasons and advantages that FA’s choose to sign with the Giants is because of its reputation with players. there is more to these decisions then you think….

another thread) surgeries and whether or not complete healing has taken place or will have taken place by season’s start.. Otherwise, he’s a good, still young, threat to have, so delighted they are apparently keeping him

how good of a day would it be …

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550341#new_tab



