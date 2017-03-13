2017 NFL Mock Draft: TE David Njoku to Giants in latest MTD mock

The New York Giants addressed a trio of needs in the first wave of free agency. By signing Brandon Marshall, they added a big-bodied receiver who can threaten the readzone and aid perimeter blocking.
They opened free agency proper by signing blocking tight end and full back Rhett Ellison to upgrade their blocking from that position, and then they finished up by signing D.J. Fluker, the a big tackle/guard to add competion (and hopefully an upgrade in play) to the right side of their offensive line.
What they haven’t done is add any dynamic weapons to an offense that had a serious shortage of dynamic plays last year.
Dan Kadar …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/13/14907222/2017-nfl-mock-draft-ny-giants-select-te-david-njoku
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Bobby Hart, Brandon Marshall, Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Fluker, David Njoku, Ed drafted Bolles in the first round, Jeremy Shockey, Marshall, New York Giants, New York Giants seven-round mock draft: OT Garett Bolles is first pick, Njoku, Rhett Ellison