2017 NFL Mock Draft: TE David Njoku to Giants in latest MTD mock

The New York Giants addressed a trio of needs in the first wave of free agency. By signing Brandon Marshall, they added a big-bodied receiver who can threaten the readzone and aid perimeter blocking.

They opened free agency proper by signing blocking tight end and full back Rhett Ellison to upgrade their blocking from that position, and then they finished up by signing D.J. Fluker, the a big tackle/guard to add competion (and hopefully an upgrade in play) to the right side of their offensive line.

What they haven’t done is add any dynamic weapons to an offense that had a serious shortage of dynamic plays last year.

