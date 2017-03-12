Reaction: Five takeaways from Giants’ signing of D.J. Fluker

The New York Giants have signed free-agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, bringing at least some comfort to a fan base starved to see the team do something â?? anything â?? to try and upgrade their offensive line for the 2017 season.

Here are my five takeaways from the Fluker signing.

This is how you bargain shop

On Day 1 of the free agency signing period former Giants punter Jeff Feagles reminded fans starving for the Giants to get offensive line help that it’s “hard to shop with food stamps.” This is how you do that.

You don’t shop the expensive top shelf at Macy’s, where NFL teams were paying exorbitant prices for players with questions about age, injury and ability. You wait and look for gently-worn gems that fit a need to show up at the thrift store.

The Giants got Fluker on a deal reported to be one-year, $3 million. That, to my knowledge, is the cheapest deal signed by a free-agent offensive lineman up until now. Fluker is a still-young player who will be 26 next season, a guy who could play guard or tackle, a player the Giants really liked coming out of Alabama and one who should be highly-motivated to play well in 2017.

One concern has to be that Fluker has suffered three concussions in his career. The last one, though, came in 2015.

Guard or tackle?

Fluker spent most of his first two seasons at right tackle for the then-San Diego Chargers. He spent the last two seasons at right guard. Where will he play for the Giants?

First of all, let’s realize …