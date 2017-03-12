New York Giants: Reese Being Reese With Fluker Signing

The New York Giants signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Saturday.

By signing Fluker, the G-Men have likely bid farewell to guard John Jerry. In addition, the Marshall Newhouse signing (Oakland Raiders) on Friday signals the Giants perennial game of musical chairs continues. The Fluker contract was first reported by Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.

OT DJ Fluker agrees to a one-year deal with the Giants, source says. Former 11th overall pick gets a chance to reset his career. â?? Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2017

Last season, Fluker played …

