The New York Giants signing of veteran D.J. Fluker is a worthwhile gamble for an offensive line in need of a talent infusion.

The New York Giants have been pretty quiet in terms of dollars handed out in free agency. The franchise tag for Jason Pierre-Paul is occupying about half of the money that the Giants came into free agency with. Despite the limited funds, the Giants have done well filling some holes.

The Giants filled their need for a third receiver by signing veteran Brandon Marshall to a team-friendly two-year, $12 million deal. He fills the void left by Victor Cruz and gives the Giants something their offense was lacking in size at the receiver position.

Marshall will also improve the Giants run blocking, which was the reason for signing Rhett Ellison. The versatile tight end will greatly upgrade the Giants run blocking from the tight end spot, and can play fullback as well.

The Giants addressed yet another need with their latest signing. Jerry Reese finally landed a veteran offensive lineman, as the Giants agreed to a one-year deal with former San Diego Charger D.J. Fluker.

Fluker was selected …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/12/new-york-giants-make-worthwhile-gamble-signing-d-j-fluker/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.