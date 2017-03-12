Forum Post: What’s left on the NYG to-do list?

Just taking a break from the pre-draft work. I have to do all of the team needs for Ourlads and I just finished NYG. After looking at the roster, what’s out there, an d trying to forecast what NYG will do, here is what I came up with:

1) The starting offensive line is likely on the roster, minus one. That one being whichever position Fluker won’t be playing. Personally, I would be more confident with him at guard but I think NYG will be putting him at RT. That leaves the RG spot still open but the things they’ve said about Bobby Hart in the past leads me to believe he is the likely guy. I still think there is a good chance John Jerry is re-signed as well. Considering the finances, I don’t think NYG will consider Mangold, Pasztor, or Evans.

I do think they will add OL in the draft, but to assume they will get a starter #23 overall is dangerous. They will add for depth along the OL in the mid to late rounds, and go to battle with this group.

2) Hankins stil dangles out there, and I am surprised. I was told DEN would be going after him hard unless he priced himself out. That appears to be the case, as they added 2 DTs …

