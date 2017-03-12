Five Giant questions heading into second wave of free agency

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants haven’t been big spenders in the first few days of the NFL’s free-agent frenzy, but they have been players, adding a receiver, a blocking tight end, and a starting offensive lineman. Not surprisingly, all their work has been on the side of the ball that struggled the most.
So what’s next? There’s still work to do as the Giants try to build themselves into a true Super Bowl contender to take advantage of the final few years of Eli Manning’s career. And with that in mind, here’s another look at some of the biggest questions facing the Giants as they move into free agency’s second wave. Some of them have been hovering over the team all offseason. Some of them are new.
But all of them will have to be answered before the 2017 season starts:
1. How are they going to fix their offensive line?
It remains the Giants’ No. 1 question and they still haven’t provided an answer. The blocking – in both pass protection and the run game – was generally poor last season and the Giants knew it. Sure, Ben McAdoo put some of the blame for the pass protection on quarterback Eli Manning during his press conference at the NFL combine — which may have just been an oddly public, pointed reminder not to use the linemen as an excuse (not that Manning ever does). But the fact is, the line needs to improve.
So has it? That’s debatable. Incumbent right tackle Marshall Newhouse is gone, and the Giants signed former first-round pick D.J. Fluker. He’s a solid starter who has underachieved, but has a higher ceiling than Newhouse. The suspicion is Fluker will end up as a guard, though that could change if the Giants bring John Jerry back.
But have they really fixed the line? It doesn’t look that way yet. At the moment, it’s hard to see how they could move Ereck Flowers out of the left tackle spot, if that was ever their intent. They need at least one more lineman, unless they think Bobby Hart or Brett Jones is the answer for one of the other right-side spots. There isn’t much …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/five-giant-questions-heading-into-second-wave-of-free-agency/219021324
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York